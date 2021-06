A story of guardian angels comes full circle In 1986 charter boat captains Mark Pisano and Paul Strasser came across a capsized boat off the California coast, and rescued the only survivor, nine-year-old Desiree Rodriguez, who'd bobbed in the water for 20 hours. Thirty-five years later, the three were reunited, and recently participated in a memorial ceremony to bring closure about the family she'd lost. Steve Hartman reports.