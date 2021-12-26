The year in review: 2021's most popular movies, music and books

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year.

Top Movies:

Source: Box Office Mojo

1. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" – Release date: December 17. Total Gross: $328.6 million.

2. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" – Release date: September 3. Total Gross: $224.5 million.

3. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" – Release date: October 1. Total Gross: $212.5 million.

4. "Black Widow" – Release date: July 9. Total Gross: $183.6 million.

5. "F9: The Fast Saga" – Release date: June 25. Total Gross: $173 million.

Top Songs:

Source: Billboard Hot 100



1. "Levitating" by Dua Lipa (featuring DaBaby)

2. "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

3. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

4. "Mood" by 24kGoldn (featuring iann dior)

5. "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo

Bestselling Books:

Source: NPD (National Purchase Diary) BookScan



Fiction

1. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy

2. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah

3. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover

4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig

5. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller

Non-fiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin

2. "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear

3. "The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom" by Don Miguel Ruiz

4. "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma" by Bessel Van Der Kolk

5. "The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country" by Amanda Gorman