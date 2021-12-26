Live

The year in review: 2021's most popular movies, music and books

/ CBS News

"Sunday Morning" looks back at the tops in pop culture from the past year.

Top Movies:

Source: Box Office Mojo

1. "Spider-Man: No Way Home" – Release date: December 17. Total Gross: $328.6 million.

SPIDER-MAN: NO WAY HOME - Official Trailer (HD) by Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

2. "Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings" – Release date: September 3. Total Gross: $224.5 million.

Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings | Official Trailer by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

3. "Venom: Let There Be Carnage" – Release date: October 1. Total Gross: $212.5 million.

VENOM: LET THERE BE CARNAGE - Official Trailer 2 (HD) by Sony Pictures Entertainment on YouTube

4. "Black Widow" – Release date: July 9. Total Gross: $183.6 million.

Marvel Studios’ Black Widow | New Trailer by Marvel Entertainment on YouTube

5. "F9: The Fast Saga" – Release date: June 25. Total Gross: $173 million.

F9 - Official Trailer 2 by The Fast Saga on YouTube

Top Songs:

Source: Billboard Hot 100

1. "Levitating" by Dua Lipa (featuring DaBaby)

Dua Lipa - Levitating Featuring DaBaby (Official Music Video) by Dua Lipa on YouTube

2. "Save Your Tears" by The Weeknd & Ariana Grande

The Weeknd & Ariana Grande - Save Your Tears (Remix) (Official Video) by TheWeekndVEVO on YouTube

3. "Blinding Lights" by The Weeknd

The Weeknd - Blinding Lights (Official Video) by TheWeekndVEVO on YouTube

4. "Mood" by 24kGoldn (featuring iann dior)

24kGoldn - Mood (Official Video) ft. iann dior by 24KGoldnVEVO on YouTube

5. "good 4 u" by Olivia Rodrigo

Olivia Rodrigo - good 4 u (Official Video) by OliviaRodrigoVEVO on YouTube

Bestselling Books:

Source: NPD (National Purchase Diary) BookScan

Fiction

1. "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" by Charlie Mackesy
2. "The Four Winds" by Kristin Hannah
3. "It Ends With Us" by Colleen Hoover
4. "The Midnight Library" by Matt Haig
5. "The Song of Achilles" by Madeline Miller

Non-fiction

1. "American Marxism" by Mark R. Levin
2. "Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones" by James Clear
3. "The Four Agreements: A Practical Guide to Personal Freedom" by Don Miguel Ruiz
4. "The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma" by Bessel Van Der Kolk
5. "The Hill We Climb: An Inaugural Poem for the Country" by Amanda Gorman

First published on December 26, 2021 / 9:40 AM

