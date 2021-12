Penélope Cruz on "Parallel Mothers" She's a movie star who's spent years in the Hollywood spotlight, and won an Academy Award. But Penélope Cruz, who has found global acclaim, is at home in Spain, where she recently filmed her latest collaboration with director Pedro Almodóvar, "Parallel Mothers." Cruz talks with correspondent Holly Williams about a life beyond her wildest ambitions; balancing family and projects; and working with her husband, actor Javier Bardem.