The Flaming Lips’ “Space Bubble Concert” The psychedelic rock group Flaming Lips have established themselves as one of music's most prolific (and delightfully weird) bands. And don't think a global pandemic might have slowed down their creative output. Correspondent Luke Burbank talked with band members Wayne Coyne and Steven Drozd about their latest effort, the Space Bubble Concert, recently held in Oklahoma City, in which the band and audience were sealed into giant bubbles.