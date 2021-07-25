Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 7/25

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Lee Cowan tells an extraordinary tale of survival by a man who experienced locked-in syndrome. Plus: Tracy Smith talks with Geena Davis about her advocacy to increase opportunities for women in media; Conor Knighton visits Wolf Trap, the only national park devoted to the performing arts; Faith Salie explores the work of artist Alice Neel; Martha Teichner steps onto Little Island in the Hudson River, New York City's newest island; David Pogue checks out Brooklyn's fabled Coney Island; Dr. Jon LaPook, who lacks navigation skills, finds out how people can hone a sense of direction; and Mo Rocca meets the inventor of the Super Soaker.
