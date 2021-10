An experiment to reduce the mosquito population The mosquito is the deadliest animal on Earth, and the tiny Aedes aegypti may be the worst species of all, spreading diseases like West Nile, malaria and dengue fever. Correspondent David Pogue reports on a test conducted in Fresno, Calif., to reduce the rising mosquito population there, by releasing sterile males, bred in a factory, to mate with females in the wild. Did the experiment work?