Recipes from TikTok celebrity cook the Hebridean Baker

Author and cook Coinneach MacLeod became a food celebrity as The Hebridean Baker, mixing Scottish recipes, music, kilts and folklore from the Outer Hebrides on social media. His debut cookbook, "The Hebridean Baker: Recipes and Wee Stories from the Scottish Islands," was released in September. He spoke to "CBS Sunday Morning" digital producer Roman Feeser:

How did you become the Hebridean Baker?

I have always been a passionate home baker and last year, I began posting videos on Tiktok under the name The Hebridean Baker. They were mostly traditional Scottish recipes along with adventures throughout the islands with my wee pup Seoras. Over 15 million video views (and counting!) later, I have inspired my followers to bake, forage, learn Gaelic, have a dram or two of whisky and want to visit the Scottish islands.

What are the ingredient staples to Scottish baking?

I love using local produce, so many of my bakes include oats, marmalade, brambles (wild blackberries), heather honey, and whisky, of course!

Where do the ideas for your recipes come from?

I get lots of inspiration from family recipes. My Aunt Bellag is 93 and still bakes every day. She even gave me her secret ingredient for her Clootie Dumpling recipe! I also love taking classic recipes and adding a Scottish twist! My Whisky Tiramisu is a real indulgent dessert.

Can you tell us about a recipe you've tried and had to abandon?

My New Year's resolution for 2022 will be to perfect my Whisky Shortbread recipe!

What advice can you give to anyone attempting your recipes?

Buy digital measuring scales! I'm on a one-man mission to persuade America to use measurements instead of cups in baking!

The Tipsy Laird. The Hebridean Baker

Tipsy Laird



(Makes 6 individual trifles)

Ingredients:

2 cups raspberries

½ cup sugar

1 lemon, juiced

5oz whisky

12 Savoiardi Ladyfingers

1 ¾ cups chilled vanilla custard made extra thick (see below)

1 cup double cream

1 oz dark chocolate, grated

Homemade Vanilla Custard

1 vanilla pod

¼ cup sugar

2 egg yolks

1 teaspoon corn flour

5 oz double cream

5 oz milk

Instructions:

Put 1 cup of the raspberries in a saucepan along with the sugar and a tablespoon of lemon juice. Cook on a high heat for a minute. Remove from the heat and, once cooled, mash in another cup of raspberries. Take 6 whisky tumblers and place a layer of the raspberry sauce on the bottom of each one. Pour the whisky into a shallow bowl, turn the sponge fingers over in them twice and then place these on top of the raspberry sauce. Pour the remaining whisky into the leftover raspberry sauce, stir and pour over the sponge fingers. Place in the fridge for 30 minutes. Add a pair of fresh raspberries to each glass and then pour a thick layer of chilled homemade custard on top. Keep in the fridge until you are nearly ready to serve. Whip the double cream until soft peaks appear, then add a generous spoonful or so on top of the custard before adding a final pair of fresh raspberries. Finish by grating some dark chocolate over the top.

Mincemeat Oat Cookies

No animals were harmed in the making of this mincemeat! Christmas wouldn't be complete without mince pies – but I stumbled upon the idea of using mincemeat in cookies when I found a leftover jar in my cupboard. It's like an oat and raisin cookie taken up a level. But first, let me teach you how to make mincemeat.

Ingredients:

For the mincemeat:

½ cup currants

½ cup raisins

½ cup sultanas

½ cup candied lemon and orange peel

1 cooking apple

1 cup butter

¼ cup blanched almonds

1 cup soft brown sugar

1⁄2 teaspoon ground cinnamon

1 teaspoon mixed spice

1 orange, zested and juiced

1 cup brandy, rum or sherry

For the cookies:

½ cup butter

¼ cup soft brown sugar

¼ cup plain flour

½ cup oats

3 tablespoons mincemeat

1 tablespoon maple syrup or honey

Icing sugar, to dust

Instructions:

Measure all of the mincemeat ingredients except the alcohol into a large pan. Heat gently, allowing the butter to melt, then simmer, stirring occasionally, for about 10 minutes. Allow the mixture to cool completely then stir in the brandy, rum or sherry. Have 4 sterilized jam jars ready and spoon the mincemeat in. Seal and label. It should keep for at least 6 months. Now you're ready to make the cookies. First, preheat your oven to 180°C/350°F. Line a baking tray with parchment paper. In a bowl, cream your butter and sugar together then add your flour. Stir in your oats, then add your homemade mincemeat and maple syrup or honey. Scoop about 2 tablespoons of the oaty mix into your hands, roll into balls and position them apart on your baking tray. Place them in the oven for 15 to 18 minutes, put on a wire rack to cool and dust with icing sugar before serving.

Savoury Oats

In my quest to eat oats for every meal of the day, these savoury oats could be my new favourite weekend brunch. It takes minutes to make. You can always double the portion size – if there's two of you for breakfast!

Ingredients:

2 slices of bacon or ¼ cup diced pancetta

2 spring onions

8 oz water

¼ cups oats

1 egg

Sprinkling of chopped chives

1 chilli, red or green

¼ cup of goat cheese

Salt and pepper, to season

Instructions:

Dice your bacon and sizzle along with your spring onions in a pan. Add your water to a different pan and once it is boiling, add the oats and slowly simmer for 5 minutes until thick. To poach your egg, crack an egg into a ramekin. Then drop the egg into simmering water. Cook your egg for 3 minutes and remove with a slotted spoon. Add your cooked oats to a bowl, stir in your bacon and spring onions. Chop your chives, slice your chilli and goats cheese, then sprinkle on top. Place your poached egg on top of the oaty mix and season well. Serve immediately.



