The Book Report: Recommendations from Washington Post critic Ron Charles (September 26)

Fall is always a big season for book lovers, and this year is packed with blockbusters. Here are just a few of the upcoming titles I'm looking forward to reading in the months ahead.

"A Gentleman in Moscow," by Amor Towles, stayed glued on the bestseller list for more than a year and became a favorite of book clubs everywhere.

Next month, Towles is back with a big new novel called "The Lincoln Highway" (Viking).

Set in the 1950s, it's about three teenagers and an eight-year-old boy who embark on an epic journey from Nebraska to New York City. Over 10 days, they'll experience all kinds of adventures, and readers are likely to fall in love again.

Ken Follett's spy thrillers and historical novels have sold more than 170 million copies, and in November, he'll publish a new novel called "Never" (Viking) that sounds gripping.

The story finds the first U.S. female president trying to manage rising political tensions at home and military challenges around the world.

Long-simmering conflicts in Africa and the Korean peninsula pit the United States against China in a crisis that could lead to World War III.

Fans know Ann Patchett as the author of such beloved novels as "Bel Canto" and "The Dutch House," which was a finalist for last year's Pulitzer Prize.

But Patchett is also an incredibly perceptive nonfiction writer. In November she'll publish a collection of essays called "These Precious Days" (HarperColins).

Tender and witty, these pieces reflect on her life, the writers who have inspired her, and the transformative power of friendship.

In January, when Amanda Gorman took the stage at President Joe Biden's inauguration, she was the youngest inaugural poet ever. With her extraordinary performance of a poem she'd written called "The Hill We Climb," Gorman became an instant international sensation.

And that has created tremendous anticipation for her upcoming book, "Call Us What We Carry" (Viking). Coming in early December, this collection will include that moving inaugural poem and more new poems that Gorman says "explore hope, grief, and healing."

