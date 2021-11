Patti LuPone one-on-one with Stephen Sondheim In 2020 Patti LuPone (star of the new Broadway revival of "Company") spoke with musical theater legend Stephen Sondheim for "CBS Sunday Morning," to discuss his craft, his favorite character, and his college acting career. With the passing of Sondheim on Friday, November 26 at age 91, we offer their conversation – and her appreciation of Sondheim's artistry.