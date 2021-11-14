Andrew Garfield on the musical "Tick, Tick … BOOM!" The Tony Award-winning and Oscar-nominated actor Andrew Garfield, known for playing Spider-Man, disgraced televangelist Jim Bakker, and an AIDS victim in "Angels in America," stars in a new film, "Tick, Tick … BOOM!," a musical inspired by the life of "Rent" composer Jonathan Larson. Correspondent Rita Braver talks with Garfield about what compelled him to take on his first musical role; and with the film's director, Lin-Manuel Miranda, who reveals how he found out whether Garfield could sing.