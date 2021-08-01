Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building to reopen The Smithsonian's Arts and Industries Building, a whimsical fortress on the National Mall in Washington, D.C., that has been vacant for nearly 20 years, is about to reopen to the public, just in time for the institution's 175th anniversary. CBS News national correspondent Chip Reid talks with the Secretary of the Smithsonian, Lonnie Bunch III; the building's director, Rachel Goslins; and architect-designer David Rockwell about the upcoming exhibition, "Futures" – and the history of a building designed to be ahead of its time.