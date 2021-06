Biting into the origin story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos For years, Richard Montanez sold his own American success story: while working as a janitor at a Frito-Lay factory in California, he cold-called the company CEO to pitch the snack food hit Flamin' Hot Cheetos. There's just one problem: Flamin' Hot Cheetos were already on store shelves. Montanez talks with correspondent Lee Cowan about how this snack food creation story has become as messy as the chips' orange coating.