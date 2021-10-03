Faceoff: Combating fake news on Facebook Recent studies show articles that peddle misinformation on social media platforms like Facebook get many more shares, comments and likes than factual content – which creates a profit motive to keep the spigot of medically-false conspiracy theories flowing. Correspondent David Pogue talks with experts about how difficult it is to find out just how widespread misinformation is on Facebook; and with a doctor whose emergency room has been flooded with COVID patients, many of whom were unvaccinated, or even refuse treatment, because of spurious medical claims they'd seen on social media.