Visit the real birthplace of ranch dressing In the mountains above Santa Barbara, Steve Henson created an Eisenhower-era delight that would take the country by storm: Hidden Valley Ranch Dressing, America's most popular salad dressing, is a creamy success story that lately has found new fame on social media. But it comes from a place that looks very different from the one on the bottle. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks to Alan Barker, a documentary filmmaker, who worked and lived at the original Hidden Valley Ranch, delving into the dressing's history and the real "ranch" behind Hidden Valley.