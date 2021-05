Why the real estate market continues to explode As the pandemic shifted our work lives into working-from-home lives, it also accelerated trends among homebuyers toward more affordable locales. As a result, competition for houses in smaller cities, like Boise, Idaho, has reached never-before-seen heights. Correspondent David Pogue talks with realtors across the country about their unprecedented sales, and with new homeowners whose migrations from larger metropolitan areas helped fuel a residential bull market.