Advice from a dinosaur: Don't choose extinction A visitor to the United Nations General Assembly has a message about climate change, telling us government-supported fossil fuel subsidies will prove disastrous to our species. The computer-animated Frankie the Dinosaur (voiced by actor Jack Black) stars in this message produced by the U.N. Development Program as part of its "Don't Choose Extinction" campaign, timed to the COP-26 climate conference in Glasgow.