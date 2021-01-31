Revealing the unknown Billie Holiday Billie Holiday turned a lifetime of pain into immortal lyrics, with a voice that still haunts decades after her death. Her life is now the subject of a new film, "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," about the government's persecution of the jazz singer. Correspondent Tracy Smith talks with singer-songwriter Andra Day (who adapted Holiday's nickname "Lady Day" as her own), and with director Lee Daniels, about the emotional roller-coaster of bringing Holiday's tormented life to the screen.