"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/16 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at the increased attention being paid to the investigation of UFOs. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with actor Ewan McGregor, star of the Netflix series "Halston"; Mo Rocca visits a Kentucky home for retired racehorses; Ted Koppel talks with attorney Ben Crump about his defense of victims of civil rights abuses and police brutality; Jim Axelrod examines recent controversies involving the U.S. Secret Service; Steve Hartman reports on a war of signs; and Chip Reid talks with entomologists about the once-every-17-years emergence of cicadas, and how their protein can satiate the appetites of predators (and cookie lovers).