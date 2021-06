Bill Bratton on police reform Throughout his five-decade career, Bill Bratton, former police commissioner in New York City, Boston and Los Angeles, has been an architect of modern policing in America, instituting reforms that lowered crime and bolstered the bond between the public and the men and women who serve and protect. Now, he fears much of what he helped create is crumbling. Yet, he tells correspondent Mark Whitaker, he has reasons to believe positive change remains possible.