From 2012: "Phantom Tollbooth" author Norton Juster Author Norton Juster, whose children's classic "The Phantom Tollbooth," has been beloved by generations for its timeless story and witty wordplay, died on March 8, 2021 at age 91. In this "Sunday Morning" report that aired on April 8, 2012, correspondent Rita Braver talked with Juster and his collaborator, illustrator Jules Feiffer, as they look back on the creation of their fantastical adventure on its 50th anniversary.