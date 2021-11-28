From 1995: Stephen Sondheim's ground-breaking work Broadway composer Stephen Sondheim died on Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, at the age of 91. In this "Sunday Morning" report that originally aired October 22, 1995, host Charles Osgood interviews Sondheim about his body of work, from "West Side Story," "Gypsy," and "A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum," to "Sweeney Todd," "Into the Woods," "Passion," and "Company," a revival of which was playing to sold-out audiences. They also discuss his mentor, Oscar Hammerstein II, and the importance of teachers.