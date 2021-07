Chance meeting Six-year-old Raelynn Nast, of Fort Smith, Ark., has always been proud of her father, Davey, and always wanted to introduce him to everybody. When Emily Beineman was jogging with her dog past a funeral home, Raelynn proudly asked her if she'd like to meet her dad, who was lying inside. Unsure, Beineman followed her gut, and followed Raelynn down the aisle. Correspondent Steve Hartman reports on how an act of kindness has bonded the two together.