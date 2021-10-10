Live

Watch CBSN Live

The battle over Roe v. Wade

With abortion becoming more and more restricted in many states, and with a majority-conservative Supreme Court primed to decide on a woman's constitutional right to an abortion, access to the procedure in the future is unclear, and the return of "back-alley abortions" is feared. Correspondent Rita Braver looks at how women, civil rights proponents, doctors, and anti-abortion advocates are fighting over the viability of Roe v. Wade, and whether compromise is possible on one of the most contentious issues of today.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.