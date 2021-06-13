Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 6/13

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Rita Braver looks at interracial marrieds who still face discomfort from family or friends over race. Plus: Pauley sits down with author Stephen King; David Pogue checks out robots being developed by Amazon for its fulfillment centers; Kelefa Sanneh talks with Anthony Ramos, star of "In the Heights"; Jim Axelrod visits an exhibition of magazines; Lee Cowan bites into the origin story of Flamin' Hot Cheetos; and Imitiaz Tyab meets some goats being hired to crash Zoom calls.
