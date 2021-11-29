"Sunday Morning" special: "Forever Young: Searching for the Fountain of Youth" "Sunday Morning" anchor Jane Pauley hosts this one-hour primetime special exploring the wonders, rewards and challenges of growing older, including reports on promising cutting-edge research into drugs and therapies that might slow, or even reverse, aging itself. Also: A visit to a village on Sardinia, which has one of the highest concentrations of centenarians in the world; interviews with Hollywood legends Candice Bergen and Billy Crystal, talking about their secrets to long careers in youth-centric Hollywood; examining the longevity gap between women and men; studying long-lived animals for clues that can help humans adapt to aging; creating ways to live forever (virtually) through avatars and artificial intelligence; and a look at how some people, legally dead, are being kept frozen until scientists in the future can possibly revive them.