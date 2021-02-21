“Sunday Morning” Full Episode 2/21 Ted Koppel sits down with community leaders and healthcare workers to explore the roots of COVID-19 vaccine skepticism. Plus: Seth Doane speaks to Paolo Fazioli; Chip Reid reports on the Columbian Harmony Cemetery in Washington, D.C.; Nancy Giles interviews Academy Award-winning actress Ellen Burstyn; Nicholas Thompson of The Atlantic Magazine tells the tale of the man who went by the name "Mostly Harmless;" Steve Hartman tells the story of a Pizza Hut deliveryman who got a big tip; Lee Cowan sits down with Cindy McCain; and David Sedaris on his trip to the Apple Store.