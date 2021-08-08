"Sunday Morning" Agenda (Week of August 8)

On this week's agenda:

Tonight's closing ceremonies mark the end of the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo. The United States and China continue to dominate the medal count.

Two weeks from now, the 2020 Summer Paralympics begin, drawing athletes with disabilities from around the world.

Tomorrow, the U.N. releases its latest report on human-caused climate change. It comes after years in which, researchers say, we've been "smashing record after record."

Flames from the Dixie Fire consume a home on Highway 89 south of Greenville on August 5, 2021, in Plumas County, California. Noah Berger / AP

Firefighters continue to battle dozens of blazes across California. Hundreds of thousands of acres have gone up in smoke, as seen from space.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has until the end of this week to mount a defense against an investigation accusing him of sexual harassment.

Motorcycles fill the streets of Sturgis, S.D on Friday, Aug. 6, 2021 as the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally began. The annual rally returns just as coronavirus cases in the state are rising with the more contagious Delta variant. Stephen Groves/AP

After this week's huge motorcycle rally in Sturgis, South Dakota, researchers will be looking for signs of a possible COVID "superspreader."



And at midnight tonight, Canada re-opens its border to fully-vaccinated U.S. citizens. But Canadians remain barred from entering the United States.