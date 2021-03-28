Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 3/28

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Seth Doane meets a Catholic priest who is breaking the silence of gay clergy in the church. Plus: Tracy Smith sits down with Leslie Odom Jr., a double-Oscar-nominee for “One Night in Miami”; Nancy Cordes profiles Illinois Senator Tammy Duckworth; Mo Rocca chats with actress Brenda Vaccaro; John Blackstone looks back to 1974 when Los Angeles became the center of the pop culture universe; Erin Moriarty examines cancel culture and reappraising the art of controversial artists; and Nancy Giles tucks into the history and medicinal properties of chicken soup.
