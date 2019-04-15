Live

Watch CBSN Live

Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

Back
    Next
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris
    • Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

    • Burning landmark

      Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Patrick Anidjar/AFP/Getty Images

    • Notre Dame fire

      Notre Dame cathedral burns in Paris, France, Monday, April 15, 2019. Massive plumes of yellow-brown smoke filled the air and ash fell upon tourists and others around the island in the center of Paris.

      Credit: Lori Hinant/AP

    • Flames

      Flames rise up during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019. The cause of the fire was possibly renovation work being carried out at the site, the fire service said.

      Credit: Francois Guillot/AFP/Getty Images

    • Roof ablaze

      Smoke billows near scaffolding as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.

      Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    • Spire collapse

      The steeple of the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral collapses as the cathedral is engulfed in flames in central Paris on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Geoffroy Van Der Hasselt/AFP/Getty Images

    • Spire collapse

      Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris as the spire collapses on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images

    • Notre Dame fire

      Firefighters direct a stream of water against the flames consuming the roof of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Patrick Anidjar / AFP/Getty Images

    • Watching the blaze

      People watch from a distance as the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral burns in central Paris on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Philippe Lopez / AFP/Getty Images

    • Notre Dame

      The Cathedral of Notre Dame (meaning "Our Lady"), on the island called Île de la Cité in Paris, is shown in 1911. One of the world's finest examples of Gothic architecture, the cathedral was completed in the mid-13th century on the site of a basilica built between the 4th and 7th centuries. Notre Dame underwent renovations over time, and would house artwork and sacred relics, including, it was said, the crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ. 

      The cathedral was severely damaged during the French Revolution, but interest in preserving the site was sparked by Victor Hugo's popular 1831 novel, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame." 

      Today it is the most-visited landmark in Paris, with 12 million visitors in 2017.

      Credit: AP Photo

    • Gargoyles

      Gargoyles watch over the streets of Paris from the top of the Notre Dame Cathedral, Friday, Jan 10, 1997. 

      Credit: AP Photo/Remy de la Mauviniere

    • Wire Walker

      In 1971, professional tightrope walker Philippe Petit, then 21 years old, appears as the tiny figure lying on a tightrope, 225 feet above the ground, that was strung between the two towers of Notre Dame Cathedral, during a stunt which lasted several hours.

      Credit: AP Photo/Str/Cardenas

    • The Pope's visit

      Pope John Paul II attends mass celebrating the beatification of Frederic Ozanam, a 19th-century French layman who founded the St-Vincent-de-Paul charity, at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, Aug. 22, 1997.

      Credit: DOMENICO STINELLIS/AP

    • Target

      French police and gendarmes stand at the scene of a shooting incident near the Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France, June 6, 2017.

      Credit: Philippe Wojazer/Reuters

    • Renovation

      On April 11, 2019, just days before the fire broke out, a statue of St. John is removed by a crane from the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, part of extensive restoration work being done at the site.

      Credit: Philippe Wojazer / REUTERS

    • Restoration

      A statue of St. Andrew, perched atop the cathedral, was lowered as part of a restoration effort. Sixteen greenish-gray copper statues, representing the twelve apostles and four evangelists, were lowered by a 100-meter crane onto a truck to be taken for restoration in southwestern France.

      Credit: Francois Mori/AP

    • Onlookers

      People watch as smoke billows from Notre Dame Cathedral during a fire in Paris, France, April 15, 2019.

      Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    • Fire at dusk

      Firefighters douse flames of the burning Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Benoit Tessier / REUTERS

    • Spire ablaze

      A bird flies past the flaming spire as a massive fire burns at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, April 15, 2019. The spire later collapsed.

      Credit: Benoit Tessier / REUTERS

    • Smoke fills skyline

      Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.

      Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    • Firefighters

      Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Patrick Anidjar / AFP/Getty Images

    • Spire

      Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.

      Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    • Spire ablaze

      Smoke billows as fire engulfs the spire of Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris, France April 15, 2019.

      Credit: BENOIT TESSIER/REUTERS

    • Conflagration

      Flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Francois Guillot / AFP/Getty Images

    • Flames

      Smoke and flames rise during a fire at the landmark Notre Dame Cathedral in central Paris on April 15, 2019.

      Credit: Ludovic Marin/AFP/Getty Images

    • Smoke rises over Paris

      Flames and smoke are seen billowing from the roof at Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris on April 15, 2019. 

      After the spire collapsed, a church spokesman told French media that all of Notre Dame Cathedral's frame was burning.

      Credit: Pierre Galey/AFP/Getty Images