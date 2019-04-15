Fire burns Notre Dame Cathedral in Paris

The Cathedral of Notre Dame (meaning "Our Lady"), on the island called Île de la Cité in Paris, is shown in 1911. One of the world's finest examples of Gothic architecture, the cathedral was completed in the mid-13th century on the site of a basilica built between the 4th and 7th centuries. Notre Dame underwent renovations over time, and would house artwork and sacred relics, including, it was said, the crown of thorns worn by Jesus Christ.
The cathedral was severely damaged during the French Revolution, but interest in preserving the site was sparked by Victor Hugo's popular 1831 novel, "The Hunchback of Notre Dame."
Today it is the most-visited landmark in Paris, with 12 million visitors in 2017.