A ghost town's caretaker Have you been socially-distancing? Not as much as Brent Underwood, who has lived during the COVID lockdown as the sole resident of a ghost town on the edge of Death Valley: the abandoned mining community of Cerro Gordo, California. Correspondent Luke Burbank talks with Underwood, who bought the 380-acre Cerro Gordo in 2018, and has featured it on his YouTube channel, "Ghost Town Living."