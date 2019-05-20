The Royals
The latest news, interviews, videos and photo galleries on the world's royalty
Latest
Princess Diana doc gets network's highest ratings for 2017
Focumentary about Princess Diana was British network Channel 4's highest-rating show of 2017
Tina Brown on Princess Diana: "She was grander than the royal family"
The journalist and contributor to new book, "Remembering Diana: A Life in Pictures," discusses National Geographic documentary featuring private recordings of Diana
"Remembering Diana: A Life in Photographs"
On the twentieth anniversary of the British royal's tragic death, a new book illustrates the remarkable life of the princess whose marriage, motherhood, divorce and social activism captivated the world
Documentary featuring Princess Diana tapes stirs controversy
The new documentary "Diana: In Her Own Words" is causing controversy over whether the Princess of Wales would have wanted to share intimate details of her life with a wide audience. Taped conversations between Diana and her speech coach, filmed in 1992 and 1993, are included in the documentary, covering intimate details of her personal life, married life and even sex life. Charlie D'Agata reports.
New Princess Diana documentary focuses on her role as mom
Twenty years after Princess Diana's untimely death, a new documentary has revealed part of Diana's life that she tried to keep private: her role as a mom. "Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy" premiered on HBO on Monday night and showed there's still plenty of grieving to do, especially by her sons William and Harry. Elizabeth Palmer reports.
"Still raw": Princes William and Harry open up about their mother
In new HBO documentary the royal brothers share memories of their mother publicly for the first time, twenty years after her sudden death
William, Harry remember devastating last call with mother
"I'll have to sort of deal with that for the rest of my life," Prince Harry says about their final phone call
Prince George and Princess Charlotte join Poland tour
Prince George and Princess Charlotte appear to be helping their parents ease post-Brexit tension
Prince William and Duchess Kate plan tour with children
The Duke of Cambridge's family is hitting the road
Princess Diana's family to rededicate her burial site
The family of Princess Diana is preparing for a new tribute on what would have been her 56th birthday. Her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry, have recently spoken publicly about the impact of their loss. On Saturday the family will re-dedicate her burial site, nearly 20 years after her death. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Prince Harry: I once "wanted out" of the royal family
Harry, fifth in line for the throne, says the time he spent in the army was "the best escape I've ever had"
Prince Harry: No one in royal family wants to be king or queen
Prince Harry said monarchy exists "for the greater good of the people," but "people would be amazed by the ordinary life William and I live"
Passage: Prince Harry on the royals' future
In an interview with Newsweek, the fifth in line to the British throne offered some intriguing insights into the younger generation of the House of Windsor
Prince Philip hospitalized for infection
Prince Philip is hospitalized for an infection, but Buckingham Palace officials say the 96-year-old is in good spirits. Queen Elizabeth still appeared at Wednesday's state opening of Parliament. Jonathan Vigliotti reports.
Queen's husband Prince Philip hospitalized with "infection"
96-year-old Duke of Edinburgh admitted "as a precautionary measure" as Buckingham Palace says pre-existing condition causing new infection
Pippa Middleton and James Matthew enjoy tropical honeymoon
The newlyweds jetted off to Tetiaroa this week
Prince William sad family can't meet Princess Diana
Prince William is speaking candidly about his heartache over his mother's death
Queen Elizabeth visits young Manchester bombing victims
Queen Elizabeth surprised young victims of the Manchester bombing at the Royal Manchester Children's Hospital on Thursday
Princess Diana: Her Life | Her Death | The Truth
The world thought they knew Princess Diana -- 20 years later, get to know the woman who showed the world power doesn’t come from a crown, it comes from your heart
Charles and Diana: Learning to love each other
Author Sally Bedell Smith, who has a new book out on the royal family titled "Prince Charles: The Passions and Paradoxes of an Improbable Life," describes how Diana and Charles were drawn to each other in the early days of their courtship -- but there was always one X factor: Camilla Parker Bowles.
Dancing with Diana: Princess wowed audience in surprise appearance
Ballet star Wayne Sleep spent over a decade performing in front of some of Britain's biggest audiences, but never had a thrill like when he worked with Princess Diana to surprise her husband, Prince Charles, with a special performance in 1985.
Pippa Middleton's wedding to James Matthews
Pippa Middleton, the royal in-law, married hedge fund manager James Matthews in a private ceremony at St. Mark's Church in Englefield, England
Diana's personal secretary: "She didn't just turn up and shake a few hands"
As Princess Diana's literal right-hand-man, Patrick Jephson saw up close what led Diana to embrace difficult causes like AIDS and mental illness, the positive effect that she had on those she came into contact with, and the toll that the lack of appreciation for her work could take on her.
Princess Diana's moment bowing out of public life
Best-selling author Jeffrey Archer remembers the day Princess Diana announced she was retreating from public life at a charity event in 1993, and the shockwaves that it sent throughout England.
Diana's legacy clear in charitable work of Princes Harry and William
Chris Jackson, Royal photographer for Getty Images, has followed Prince William and Prince Harry around the world to capture them working with the charities they devote themselves to, echoing their mother, Princess Diana's passion for giving and compassion.
