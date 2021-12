More than 100 feared dead as tornadoes ravage central U.S. Beginning early Friday night, as many as 30 tornadoes cut through Arkansas, Mississippi, Missouri, Illinois, Kentucky and Tennessee. More than 100 people are feared dead, with perhaps the greatest loss of life at a candle factory in Mayfield, Ky., where dozens of workers were killed when the building collapsed. CBS News lead national correspondent David Begnaud reports.