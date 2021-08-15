Live

Word play: A visit to D.C.'s Planet Word

Planet Word, Washington's newest museum, takes visitors on an immersive interactive trip through the fascinating world of words, language and reading. Correspondent Chip Reid gets a tour of the former school-turned-literary wonderland.
