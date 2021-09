A thank-you to a veteran World War II veteran Frank Grasberger, 95, treasures a letter he received back in 2009 from a third-grade student thanking him for his service. When the staff of the Vitalia senior residences in Strongsville, Ohio, did some sleuthing, they found the letter writer, Dashauna Priest, who is now 21 – and a proud service member herself. Steve Hartman reports.