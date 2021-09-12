Live

Watch CBSN Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/12

Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner witnesses efforts to tag migratory whimbrel shorebirds. Plus: Jim Axelrod talks with "Sopranos" creator David Chase about his prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark"; Tracy Smith watches as the touring company of "Wicked" re-takes the stage; Luke Burbank finds out how dogs are trained to search for people trapped in rubble; John Dickerson talks with Chris Wallace about his new book on the hunt for Osama bin Laden; Ben Mankiewicz interviews Cedric the Entertainer; Rita Braver visits an exhibition of works on paper by Paul Cézanne; and Lee Cowan looks at the transformation of Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan.
View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.