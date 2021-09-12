"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 9/12 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Martha Teichner witnesses efforts to tag migratory whimbrel shorebirds. Plus: Jim Axelrod talks with "Sopranos" creator David Chase about his prequel film, "The Many Saints of Newark"; Tracy Smith watches as the touring company of "Wicked" re-takes the stage; Luke Burbank finds out how dogs are trained to search for people trapped in rubble; John Dickerson talks with Chris Wallace about his new book on the hunt for Osama bin Laden; Ben Mankiewicz interviews Cedric the Entertainer; Rita Braver visits an exhibition of works on paper by Paul Cézanne; and Lee Cowan looks at the transformation of Ground Zero in Lower Manhattan.