Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr. continue to let the sunshine in! Correspondent Nancy Giles goes up, up and away with two of The 5th Dimension’s founding members, Marilyn McCoo and Billy Davis Jr., whose music brought joyful harmonies to the tumultuous ‘60s and ‘70s, and who will soon release their first studio album in nearly three decades, “Blackbird: Lennon-McCartney Icons,” featuring classic Beatles love songs.