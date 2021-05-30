Live

The debate over the geographical center of North America

For years Rugby, North Dakota, a tiny spot on the prairie, had made a name for itself from its designation as the geographical center of the North American continent – that is, until a bar owner in the town of Robinson, about a hundred miles south, used some string and a globe to claim his town was the true center. Correspondent Lee Cowan visited these unassuming contestants in a tectonic battle for bragging rights, and talked with a geography professor who, armed with latitudes, longitudes and algorithms, may have laid the question of center to rest.
