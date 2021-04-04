Agree to disagree Conflict seems to be a big part of life these days, but is conflict inevitable? And if so, is there a way to make it go well, and yield positive results? Correspondent Susan Spencer talks with Billy Moore, a survivor of street conflict on Chicago's South Side who has dedicated his life to ending deadly violence in his hometown; journalist Amanda Ripley, who writes on the value of "good" conflict; psychology professor Peter Coleman, who runs Columbia University's "Difficult Conversations Lab"; and Dr. Jay Buckey, an astronaut who talks about the importance of conflict resolution in outer space.