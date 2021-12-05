"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 12/5 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, Jim Axelrod looks back at the enduring popularity of the classic TV series "I Love Lucy." Also: Mo Rocca talks with the cast of "Being the Ricardos," a new film starring Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem; Tracy Smith sits down with Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and writer-director Adam McKay to discuss "Don't Look Up"; Michelle Miller profiles "Sex and the City" author Candace Bushnell; Elizabeth Palmer explores the legacy of entertainer Josephine Baker; Holly Williams interviews a woman who was victimized by Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell; and Techno Claus (a.k.a. David Pogue) offers gift ideas for the gadget lovers on your holiday list.