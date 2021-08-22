Live

Afghanistan wasn't all for nothing, says Army vet

Retired Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, who was severely injured by an IED during his third tour in Afghanistan, sums up the contributions and sacrifices of American and NATO forces in the country over the past two decades: We did good.
