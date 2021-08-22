Afghanistan Turmoil
Haiti Earthquake
COVID Pandemic
Live Updates: Henri lashes Northeast as millions brace for impact
CBS News poll: Most Americans disapprove of Biden's handling of Afghanistan withdrawal
11 days in August: How Afghanistan fell
A ghost town's caretaker
Forecasted high winds fan concerns over growing Caldor Fire
Jesse Jackson and his wife, Jacqueline, hospitalized with COVID
Air base holding Afghan evacuees filled to capacity
University of Virginia disenrolls 238 students who did not get COVID vaccine
Afghanistan wasn't all for nothing, says Army vet
Retired Staff Sgt. Travis Mills, who was severely injured by an IED during his third tour in Afghanistan, sums up the contributions and sacrifices of American and NATO forces in the country over the past two decades: We did good.
