The personal mission of Rep. Ritchie Torres The 15th Congressional District in New York's South Bronx – the poorest district in the country – is represented by Democratic Rep. Ritchie Torres, for whom fighting to support the social safety net isn't partisan; it's personal. CBS News' John Dickerson talks with Torres, the first Afro-Latino gay representative, about his journey – from growing up in public housing to working the halls of Congress.