Race to a cure for ALS

Brian Wallach has already beaten the odds. Four years ago, he was diagnosed with ALS – amyotrophic lateral sclerosis – and given just six months to live. He's used that time to lobby for more research funds for dozens of clinical trials of promising drugs to combat the disease. Correspondent Lee Cowan talks with Wallach and his wife, Sandra Abrevaya, about their organization, I Am ALS, and their unceasing efforts to expand treatments for ALS patients; and with Chris Snow, whose use of a promising experimental ALS treatment has already more than doubled his life expectancy.
