Behind the scenes of "Being the Ricardos" Starring as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz in "Being the Ricardos," Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem felt intense pressure playing two of the most famous people in television history. Correspondent Mo Rocca talks with Kidman and Bardem, and with co-stars J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda, about the challenges of recreating the cast of "I Love Lucy" in Aaron Sorkin's latest film, which goes behind the scenes of a trailblazing career couple.