Meet Amazon's robots

According to recent Occupational Safety and Health Administration data, workers at Amazon fulfillment centers were seriously injured about twice as often as employees in other warehouses. To improve workplace safety, Amazon has been increasing its investment in robotic helpers to reduce injuries among its employees. With access granted for the first time ever, "Sunday Morning" correspondent David Pogue visited the company's secret technology facility near Seattle to observe some of the most advanced warehouse robots yet developed, and to experience how high-tech tools are being used to aid human workers.
