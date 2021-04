A new look at Ernest Hemingway To many, writer Ernest Hemingway, author of such classics as "The Sun Also Rises," "A Farewell to Arms" and "The Old Man and the Sea," was the very definition of toxic masculinity. But a new PBS documentary finds the writer's literary image, personality and sexuality are not so cut-and-dried. Correspondent Mark Whitaker talks with filmmakers Ken Burns and Lynn Novick, and with Hemingway scholar Marc Dudley, about re-examining the larger-than-life writer in the age of #MeToo.