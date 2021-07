From 2000: Informercial king Ron Popeil TV pitchman Ron Popeil, who became a ubiquitous presence on TV by selling household gadgets to millions, died July 28, 2021 at the age of 86. In this "Sunday Morning" profile originally broadcast on January 9, 2000, correspondent Bill Geist talked with Popeil about his rise from demonstrating inventions at lunch counters, to mastering the airwaves with his informercials for the Veg-O-Matic, the Pocket Fisherman, and countless other devices you just couldn't live without.