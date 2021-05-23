Live

"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 5/23

Jane Pauley hosts our special "At Home" broadcast. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at what has been fueling the exploding real estate market. Plus: Mark Phillips visits London's Museum of the Home; Ben Tracy checks out 3D-printed houses; Martha Teichner sits down with Ben and Erin Napier, of HGTV's "Home Town"; Anthony Mason interviews David Crosby, Stephen Stills and Graham Nash about their timeless music; Seth Doane finds out what it's like to live in a 12th century Italian castle; Kelefa Sanneh examines the ordeal of homelessness in America; Mo Rocca tours an exhibition of works by architect-designer Alexander Girard; Martha Stewart gives a tour of her re-organized kitchen; and Lee Cowan travels to Whittier, Alaska, where the majority of residents live under one roof.
