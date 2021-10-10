"Sunday Morning" Full Episode 10/10 Hosted by Jane Pauley. In our cover story, David Pogue looks at what is breaking the supply chain. Plus: Tracy Smith interviews singer-songwriter Olivia Rodrigo; Rita Braver examines the battle over Roe v. Wade; Martha Teichner delves into the literary collaboration of Louise Penny and Hillary Rodham Clinton; Seth Doane profiles "Pose" star Billy Porter; Anthony Mason checks out an iconic Les Paul guitar up for auction; Jonathan Vigliotti experiences a novel way to view fall colors; and John Blackstone takes a flying car for a test drive.