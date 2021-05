Back to the office (maybe) Sixty percent of working Americans say, ideally, they'll work from home or remotely at least part of the time post-pandemic. But will employees be able to decide if, or how frequently, they can skip the commute? And how will we adjust to being co-workers in an office once again? Correspondent Susan Spencer looks at how one company anticipates the challenges of a new work environment, and with experts who say it's important for our productivity, and our mental health, to head back to the office.