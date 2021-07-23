Musicians are back on stage





Jake Barlow/CBS News Eric Church greets the audience at the Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes, Wis., Friday, July 16, 2021. After COVID shuttered live music events around the world in 2020, musical artists are now returning to festival and concert stages - and so are the fans. Photographs by CBS News' Jake Barlow; Ed Spinelli; and Dan DeSlover.

REO Speedwagon Jake Barlow/CBS News In their first live show since the pandemic, REO Speedwagon performed at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill, July 1, 2021. It was the first concert at RiverEdge since 2019, as last year's performances were cancelled.

REO Speedwagon Jake Barlow/CBS News Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon.

REO Speedwagon Jake Barlow/CBS News REO Speedwagon drummer Bryan Hitt.

REO Speedwagon Jake Barlow/CBS News Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon.

REO Speedwagon Jake Barlow/CBS News Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon. The band performed such hits as "Music Man," "Keep Pushin'," "Ridin' the Storm Out," "Time for Me to Fly," "Take It on the Run," and "Keep on Lovin' You." Fitting for a year of lockdown and cancelled concerts, they finished with a performance of "Roll With the Changes."

Key to the City Jake Barlow/CBS News Backstage, the band (Bruce Hall, Dave Amato, Kevin Cronin, Bryan Hitt and Neal Doughty) was awarded a ceremonial Key to the City by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.

Head East Jake Barlow/CBS News Opening for REO was the rock band Head East, featuring lead vocalist Darren Walker.

Head East Jake Barlow/CBS News Greg Manahan, Darren Walker and Glenn Bridger of Head East, performing at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., July 1, 2021. Their setlist included "Never Been Any Reason" (which was featured on the band's debut album back in 1975) and "Elijah."

Country Thunder Jake Barlow/CBS News The Country Thunder festival returned to the Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 15-18, 2021. Although COVID vaccines weren't a prerequisite for admission, attendees with vaccination cards were eligible to win a signed guitar or a seat on stage during the headline acts.

Nolan Sotillo Jake Barlow/CBS News Nolan Sotillo welcomes a fan to the opening day of Country Thunder, Thursday, July 15, 2021.

Jenny Tolman Jake Barlow/CBS News Jenny Tolman, whose debut album, "There Goes the Neighborhood," was released last year, performs at Country Thunder, July 15, 2021.

Sykamore Jake Barlow/CBS News Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan Ostrom, who performs as Sykamore, at Country Thunder, July 15, 2021.

Clay Walker Jake Barlow/CBS News Country artist Clay Walker.

Fans Jake Barlow/CBS News Rules about dancing on buses are apparently being flouted.

Fans Jake Barlow/CBS News Fans swoon at Country Thunder.

Dustin Lynch Jake Barlow/CBS News Dustin Lynch performs at Country Thunder, July 15, 2021.

Meghan Patrick Jake Barlow/CBS News Meghan Patrick performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021. In June Patrick released her third studio album, "Heart on My Glass."

Seaforth Jake Barlow/CBS News The Australian duo Seaforth (Mitch Thompson and Tom Jordan) at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.

Cocktail Glasses Jake Barlow/CBS News A fan attends Country Thunder.

Corndogs Jake Barlow/CBS News Festival food is served up at Country Thunder.

Parmalee Jake Barlow/CBS News Matt Thomas, of the band Parmalee, performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.

Hardy Jake Barlow/CBS News Singer-songwriter Hardy performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.

Fans Jake Barlow/CBS News The crowd at Country Thunder.

Duet Jake Barlow/CBS News Never mind the acts on stage - fans sing to each other at Country Thunder.

Eric Church Jake Barlow/CBS News Friday's headliner, Eric Church, performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.

Eric Church Jake Barlow/CBS News Eric Church's setlist included his hits "Drink in My Hand," "Talladega," "Record Year," "Like a Wrecking Ball," "Hell of a View," and "Stick That in Your Country Song."

Ernest Jake Barlow/CBS News Singer-songwriter Ernest performs at Country Thunder, July 17, 2021.

Chris Lane Jake Barlow/CBS News Singer Chris Lane takes the stage at Country Thunder, Saturday, July 17, 2121.

Fans Jake Barlow/CBS News A cool dude gets down.

Kane Brown Jake Barlow/CBS News Kane Brown performs at Country Thunder, Saturday, July 17, 2021.

Blake Shelton Dan DeSlover for CBS News The closing act at Country Thunder was Blake Shelton, who performed at Twin Lakes, Wis., on Sunday, July 18, 2021.

Blake Shelton Dan DeSlover for CBS News Blake Shelton performs at Country Thunder July 18, 2021. Country Thunder has announced future dates for events in Kissimmee, Florida (September 10-12, 2021), and Florence, Arizona (October 14-17, 2021).

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Ed Spinelli for CBS News The supergroup Sammy Hagar and the Circle performed at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., July 18, 2021.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Ed Spinelli for CBS News Hagar (who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer of Van Halen) performed a number of Van Halen hits, including "Good Enough," "Finish What Ya Started," "Right Now," and "Why Can't This Be Love," as well as his own "Heavy Metal" and "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy."

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Ed Spinelli for CBS News Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, of the supergroup Sammy Hagar and the Circle.

Sammy Hagar and The Circle Ed Spinelli for CBS News Jason Bonham paid tribute to his dad, drummer John Bonham, with Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll."