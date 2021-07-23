Musicians are back on stage
Eric Church greets the audience at the Country Thunder music festival in Twin Lakes, Wis., Friday, July 16, 2021.
After COVID shuttered live music events around the world in 2020, musical artists are now returning to festival and concert stages - and so are the fans.
Photographs by CBS News' Jake Barlow; Ed Spinelli; and Dan DeSlover.
REO Speedwagon
In their first live show since the pandemic, REO Speedwagon performed at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill, July 1, 2021. It was the first concert at RiverEdge since 2019, as last year's performances were cancelled.
REO Speedwagon
Bruce Hall and Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon.
REO Speedwagon
REO Speedwagon drummer Bryan Hitt.
REO Speedwagon
Dave Amato of REO Speedwagon.
REO Speedwagon
Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon.
The band performed such hits as "Music Man," "Keep Pushin'," "Ridin' the Storm Out," "Time for Me to Fly," "Take It on the Run," and "Keep on Lovin' You." Fitting for a year of lockdown and cancelled concerts, they finished with a performance of "Roll With the Changes."
Key to the City
Backstage, the band (Bruce Hall, Dave Amato, Kevin Cronin, Bryan Hitt and Neal Doughty) was awarded a ceremonial Key to the City by Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin.
Head East
Opening for REO was the rock band Head East, featuring lead vocalist Darren Walker.
Head East
Greg Manahan, Darren Walker and Glenn Bridger of Head East, performing at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., July 1, 2021.
Their setlist included "Never Been Any Reason" (which was featured on the band's debut album back in 1975) and "Elijah."
Country Thunder
The Country Thunder festival returned to the Shadow Hill Ranch in Twin Lakes, Wis., July 15-18, 2021. Although COVID vaccines weren't a prerequisite for admission, attendees with vaccination cards were eligible to win a signed guitar or a seat on stage during the headline acts.
Nolan Sotillo
Nolan Sotillo welcomes a fan to the opening day of Country Thunder, Thursday, July 15, 2021.
Jenny Tolman
Jenny Tolman, whose debut album, "There Goes the Neighborhood," was released last year, performs at Country Thunder, July 15, 2021.
Sykamore
Canadian singer-songwriter Jordan Ostrom, who performs as Sykamore, at Country Thunder, July 15, 2021.
Clay Walker
Country artist Clay Walker.
Fans
Rules about dancing on buses are apparently being flouted.
Fans
Fans swoon at Country Thunder.
Dustin Lynch
Dustin Lynch performs at Country Thunder, July 15, 2021.
Meghan Patrick
Meghan Patrick performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021. In June Patrick released her third studio album, "Heart on My Glass."
Seaforth
The Australian duo Seaforth (Mitch Thompson and Tom Jordan) at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.
Cocktail Glasses
A fan attends Country Thunder.
Corndogs
Festival food is served up at Country Thunder.
Parmalee
Matt Thomas, of the band Parmalee, performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.
Hardy
Singer-songwriter Hardy performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.
Fans
The crowd at Country Thunder.
Duet
Never mind the acts on stage - fans sing to each other at Country Thunder.
Eric Church
Friday's headliner, Eric Church, performs at Country Thunder, July 16, 2021.
Eric Church
Eric Church's setlist included his hits "Drink in My Hand," "Talladega," "Record Year," "Like a Wrecking Ball," "Hell of a View," and "Stick That in Your Country Song."
Ernest
Singer-songwriter Ernest performs at Country Thunder, July 17, 2021.
Chris Lane
Singer Chris Lane takes the stage at Country Thunder, Saturday, July 17, 2121.
Fans
A cool dude gets down.
Kane Brown
Kane Brown performs at Country Thunder, Saturday, July 17, 2021.
Blake Shelton
The closing act at Country Thunder was Blake Shelton, who performed at Twin Lakes, Wis., on Sunday, July 18, 2021.
Blake Shelton
Blake Shelton performs at Country Thunder July 18, 2021.
Country Thunder has announced future dates for events in Kissimmee, Florida (September 10-12, 2021), and Florence, Arizona (October 14-17, 2021).
Sammy Hagar and The Circle
The supergroup Sammy Hagar and the Circle performed at RiverEdge Park in Aurora, Ill., July 18, 2021.
Sammy Hagar and The Circle
Hagar (who replaced David Lee Roth as the lead singer of Van Halen) performed a number of Van Halen hits, including "Good Enough," "Finish What Ya Started," "Right Now," and "Why Can't This Be Love," as well as his own "Heavy Metal" and "Your Love Is Driving Me Crazy."
Sammy Hagar and The Circle
Former Van Halen bassist Michael Anthony, of the supergroup Sammy Hagar and the Circle.
Sammy Hagar and The Circle
Jason Bonham paid tribute to his dad, drummer John Bonham, with Led Zeppelin's "Rock and Roll."
Sammy Hagar and The Circle
Guitarist Vic Johnson with Sammy Hagar. Johnson has played with The BusBoys and with Hagar's earlier group, Sammy Hagar & The Waboritas.